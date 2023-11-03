MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju approaches HC for CBI inquiry into A.P. government’s ‘corrupt activities, illegal decisions’ 

November 03, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju filed a writ petition in the nature of a public interest litigation (PIL) in the A.P. High Court (HC) recently seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the alleged corrupt activities and illegal decisions taken by the State government. It is likely to be heard next week.

The respondents mainly include Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

In the petition, submitted to the HC by senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao, the MP said the inquiry was essential to unravel the corruption and embezzlement of public money in favour of some individuals and several private companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaints pertain to the conflict of interest in the supply of cement to A.P. and its corporations by Bharathi Cement Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; purchase of 104 and 108 vehicles assigned to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.; certain matters related to Jagathi Publications Ltd.; corruption in acquiring and taking over of seaports; allocation of sand reaches to Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.; implementation of the new excise policy; and acquisition of land for allotting plots measuring a cent each to the landless poor.

Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju pleaded that appropriate criminal cases be registered and the action of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in misusing and abusing his official position to unduly enrich himself and his cronies be declared a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, the ‘seven principles of public life’ laid down by the Supreme Court in Vineet Narain vs Union of India and as against the basic notions of good governance and the rule of law.

It may be noted that Mr. Ramakrishna Raju also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of quid pro quo cases (contained in criminal complaint number 8 of 2012) against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pending before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, to a court of equal and competent jurisdiction in any other State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.