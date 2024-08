BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram City MP D. Purandeswari on Wednesday promised that the modernisation work of the Kovvada irrigation channel in Kovvuru Assembly constituency would be undertaken. The land under the irrigation channel was inundated during the Godavari flood. Responding to grievances from farmers, Ms. Purandeswari promised the construction of a bridge across the channel. Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.