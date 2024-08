BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram City MP D. Purandeswari on Wednesday promised that the modernisation work of the Kovvada irrigation channel in Kovvuru Assembly constituency would be undertaken. The land under the irrigation channel was inundated during the Godavari flood. Responding to grievances from farmers, Ms. Purandeswari promised the construction of a bridge across the channel. Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present.

