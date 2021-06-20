MP pledges support for boy orphaned by COVID

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat meeting Sai Satya (12), in Rajamahendravaram.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

20 June 2021 22:10 IST

Hospital fleeced his family of ₹28 lakh, alleges M. Bharat

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has pledged his support for the education of a 12-year-old boy who lost five of his family members, including both his parents, to COVID-19.

The boy, Medicharla Sai Satya Saharsa, lost his parents M. Sudheer and Sweta Haritha, as well as both his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

Sai Satya is now in the care of his paternal uncle. Mr. Bharat paid the boy a visit after learning about his situation. The boy is a student of Class VII at a private school in Rajamahendravaram city. The boy’s father worked as a civil contractor before shifting to agriculture two years ago.

“The boy will be given financial aid of ₹10 lakh as per the existing guidelines. I have assured him of the necessary support to pursue further

studies by enrolling him in Kendriya Vidhyala. I have also committed to extending my support in building his career and helping him pursue higher studies,” said Mr. Bharat. If the boy wishes, he would be offered a seat at Kendriya Vidyalaya in the ongoing academic year, Mr. Bharat added.

The MP alleged that city-based Subhadra Hospital has charged ₹28 lakh for the medical treatment of the boy’s family for COVID-19. “The management of Subhadra Hospital had collected ₹28 lakh towards medical fees without any bill or payment history. I will appeal to the Health

Minister and Collector to investigate the case and compensate the family,” Mr. Bharat said.