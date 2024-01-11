GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP moves HC for protection from arrest during his visit to Narsapuram

Justice B.S. Bhanumathi to pronounce verdict today

January 11, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju filed a writ petition in the High Court (HC) seeking protection under the law from his likely arrest during a visit to his constituency for the Sankranti festival, in 11 alleged false cases registered against him by the Andhra Pradesh (AP) police.

Justice B.S. Bhanumathi reserved the verdict for January 12 (Friday). 

Appearing for the State, Government Pleader (Home) V. Maheswara Reddy said the petition was not maintainable as what Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju raised was a mere apprehension. 

Advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra filed the petition on behalf of the MP and senior counsel Y.V. Ravi Prasad argued for him, saying that he had been receiving open threats from various quarters and notices were being continuously issued by the police seeking his appearance for questioning in the said cases whereas the situation has turned out to be impossible for him to step into his own constituency. Further, the MP feared for his life.

Mr. Ravi Prasad said the MP was previously tortured by the police under the garb of investigation and the same was observed by the Supreme Court while enlarging him on a regular bail pertaining to a case registered by the CID. 

The MP prayed to the court for directions to the AP police, especially the West Godavari district superintendent of police, to follow the due process of law and issue notice(s) under Section 41-A of CrPC in strict compliance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar and the procedure prescribed by the HC in Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu Vs State of Andhra Pradesh. 

