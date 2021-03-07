MP, MLA campaign for YSRCP nominees

VIZIAIANGARAM

07 March 2021 20:00 IST

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that the welfare schemes being implemented by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government would ensure a massive victory for all YSRCP candidates in the municipal corporation elections.

Along with local MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, he campaigned for the YSRCP candidates in places like Gajularega, Babametta and Phoolbagh Colony. He said speedy development of Fort City would be possible if the party won the Mayor seat. Mr.Veerabhadra Swamy alleged that the TDP had no right to seek votes since it had not helped people when they were facing troubles during the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic. “Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP leaders locked their offices and homes. But YSRCP extended its helping hand to victims,” he claimed.

Advertising

Advertising