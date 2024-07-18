MP Mithun Reddy’s visit to Punganur turns violent; 9 injured as YSRCP and NDA cadres resort to stone-pelting

High tension gripped Punganur town on July 18 (Thursday), minutes after the arrival of YSRCP leader and Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy at the residence of former Chittoor MP N. Reddappa at Kotthindlu to meet the party cadres, who were allegedly subjected to physical attacks by the TDP cadres after the recent poll debacle.

Mr. Mithun Reddy, along with his followers, left his residence in Tirupati and reached Mr. Reddappa’s residence at around 9.30 a.m. to participate in the meeting over breakfast.

Minutes later, a gathering of around one hundred cadres from the TDP, JSP and BJP surrounded Mr. Reddappa’s residence and raising slogans such as ‘Go back Mithun Reddy’.

Soon, the number of protesters surged, making it difficult for the local police to control them.

Suddenly, both sides resorted to stone-pelting, in which nine persons were severely injured. They were rushed to the government and private hospitals in Punganur. Two of them were shifted to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

The angry mobs also damaged about a dozen four-wheelers and ten motorcycles in the locality. An SUV of Mr. Reddappa was also torched.

‘Preplanned’

The NDA cadres alleged that when they were peacefully protesting outside the former MP’s residence demanding that Mr, Mithun Reddy leave Punganur, it was from inside the compound of Mr. Reddappa that stones were pelted at them.

They further alleged that it was a preplanned move of Mr. Mithun Reddy to trigger violence in Punganur and throw the blame on the NDA cadres.

The stone-pelting turned a radius of two km at Kotthindlu into a battle zone. Not knowing what was happening, the protesters and the general public started running helter-skelter.

As the stalemate continued for a long time, additional police forces were rushed to Punganur from Palamaner and Madanapalle, and the surrounding police stations. A gunman of the MP had to open three rounds of fire into the air when the mobs attacked the vehicles.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arifullah and Deputy SP Vishnu Raghuveer rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

MP faulted

A police officer observed that Mr. Mithun Reddy should have informed the police before his arrival. He contended that there had been protests twice in Punganur town in the last one month, with the cadres of the NDA remaining stubborn that they would not allow Mr. Mithun Reddy and his father and Punganur MLA P. Ramchandra Reddy to visit Punganur.

Under these circumstances, a section of the police officials faulted the MP for making a sudden visit to Punganur.

Following the incident, a large number of NDA cadres from all over Punganur and Palamaner constituencies descended on Punganur, alleging that outsiders from the neighboring Annamayya and Tirupati districts assembled at Mr. Reddappa’s house along with the MP.

Peddireddi condemns attack

About three hundred police personnel were deployed in Punganur town to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy condemned the “attack on his son” and termed it as an “uncivilised act.”

