Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Mr. Sivanath sought the Governor’s permission to develop cricket grounds on university campuses across the State and informed Mr. Nazeer about the measures taken by ACA to promote the sport. ACA secretary S. Satish and treasurer Dandamudi Srinivas accompanied the MP.