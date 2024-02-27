ADVERTISEMENT

MP Margani Bharat invites JSP leader Kandula Durgesh to join YSRCP

February 27, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MP Margani Bharat addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament Margani Bharat on February 27 (Tuesday) said that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was ready to welcome Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee member Kandula Durgesh if the latter was willing to accept the invitation.

Mr. Durgesh is the JSP in-charge of Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency. JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan initially told him to contest from Rajamahendravaram Rural but later decided to field him from Nidadavole Assembly constituency in East Godavari district.

“Mr. Durgesh is one of the tallest leaders in the JSP. He is known for his honesty, credibility and ethics. The YSRCP is ready if he is willing to join our party,” Mr. Bharat told the media here on February 27 (Tuesday).

“Mr. Durgesh would have been a Cabinet Minister had he been associated with the YSRCP,” added Mr. Bharat.

