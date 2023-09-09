MP Kesineni writes to President, PM and HM seeking justice for Chandrababu Naidu

September 09, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) wrote letters to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah on Saturday requesting them to take prompt action with regard to the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that justice prevails.

He stated that the arrest (for Mr. Naidu’s alleged involvement in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation scam) was a matter of great concern as it was illegal and the circumstances under which the former CM was detained, have raised serious doubts not only on its legality but also the fairness of the process.

The charges framed against Mr. Naidu were politically motivated and excessive, Mr. Srinivas said and appealed for the intervention of the President, PM and Home Minister to ensure that the investigation was impartial and Mr. Naidu’s rights were protected.

It is crucial to emphasise the fact that Mr. Naidu was dedicated to serving the nation for four-and-a-half decades as a principled leader. Justice should, therefore, prevail personally as well as in the interest of democratic principles, Mr. Srinivas pleaded.

