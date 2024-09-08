GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP Kesineni Sivanath elected as president of Andhra Cricket Association

Published - September 08, 2024 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Sivanath.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Sivanath.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath has been elected as the president of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for the residuary period up to 2025 at its special general meeting held in the city, by ACA electoral officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who handed over the certificate to the MP.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar has also declared Venkata Prashanth as vice-president, S. Satish as secretary, MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju as joint secretary, Dandamudi Srinivas as treasurer, and G. Vishnu Tej as councillor.

On the occasion, Mr. Sivanath said he would strive to host international cricket matches at Mangalagiri and Kadapa stadiums along with the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam which has become a preferred destination for international matches. He added that talented youngsters would be brought to the limelight.

As ACA president, he announced a donation of ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for helping flood victims and that it would be soon handed over to the Chief Minister.

