MP impressed by buildings at IIT campus

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy was impressed by the modern technology and cutting-edge civil engineering principles adopted in the construction of various buildings at the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) campus.

During his visit to the Yerpedu campus on Monday, Mr. Gurumoorthy was taken in by the usage of gypsum as raw material in the construction of massive structures that not only proved to be cost-effective, but also an eco-friendly measure in disposing of the huge mounds of the byproduct.

IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana explained to the MP that classes were being conducted at the permanent campus from 2018, but the completion of all civil works on the campus would take three more years. When he brought the land-related litigations pending in court, Dr. Gurumoorthy, a physiotherapist by profession, promised to get them cleared by taking the issues to the notice of the government.

The MP interacted with the students on the campus, planted a sapling and visited the classrooms and laboratories. Registrar A.V.V. Prasad and Deputy Registrar Chaman Mehta accompanied them.