MP Gurumurthy appeals to Central govt. to develop fish landing centre in Tirupati

Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy has appealed to the Centre to develop a fish landing centre in his constituency and also ensure the opening of the Pulicat Lake’s mouth into the sea, in his address at the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to the standing committee report, only three fish landing centres had been planned for development in 2022-23, and the government had already sanctioned one such centre at Pudirayadoruvu. Even though the land survey and site allotment have been completed, the grounding of the project is yet to begin, for which Mr. Gurumoorthy sought early sanction and release of funds.

The MP’s other plea pertains to Pulicat Lake, the country’s second-largest brackish water lagoon next to Chilka Lake. While the lake’s southern portion in Tamil Nadu is deeper, ensuring the presence of water across the year, the northern portion falling under Andhra Pradesh is shallow with a depth lesser than 0.5 metres due to the formation of sandbars at its mouth.

“As 20,000 fishermen’s families face the threat of migration to other fields due to depletion of resources, there is an urgent need to open the mouth,” said Mr. Gurumoorthy, who has represented the issue several times in the parliament. The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) conducted a detailed study and the cost of opening the mouth was estimated at ₹128 crore.

