MP Galla Jayadev raises concern over insufficient budget allocations for fertilizer subsidy

December 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

During the ongoing Parliament session addressing the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, Jayadev Galla, Lok Sabha Member from Guntur, raised alarm over the fertilizer subsidy allocation in the Financial Year 24 Budget, asserting that the approved amount of ₹1.88 lakh crore might fall short given the extensive expenditure of ₹2.55 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year.

Mr. Jayadev urged the Finance Minister to adopt a more comprehensive approach to address potential shortages and avoid multiple rounds of parliamentary approval.

He also raised concern over the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) allocation of ₹14,524 crore, with doubts about its adequacy for the entire fiscal year, particularly in the light of the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Jayadev proposed an extension of NREGA workdays to 150, emphasizing the need for ongoing support.

He called for expedited financial assistance to areas affected by Cyclone Michaung, citing the urgent need to provide relief to distressed farmers facing substantial crop losses. The parliamentarian also questioned the government’s borrowing plans, expressing worries about the fiscal target of 5.9% for FY24.

He pledged support for the Supplementary Demands and Excess Grants, emphasising the importance of addressing the raised concerns for the benefit of the public.

