MP expresses concern over delay in storm water drain works in Vijayawada

July 17, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kesineni Nani urges Municipal Commissioner to resolve the issues holding up the works

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has written a letter to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar expressing concern over the delay in completion of storm water drain project in the city.

The delay in the project, initiated in 2016 with Central funds to the tune of 461 crore, was causing inconvenience to the public, he wrote.

He urged the Commissioner to conduct a comprehensive review of the storm water drainage works, identify and resolve any contractual, administrative and technical issues, increase coordination and communication with the contractors, keep the public in loop on the status of the project and ensure efficient use of the allocated funds.

The letter was submitted to the Commissioner by TDP corporators, led by N. Balaswamy on July 17 (Monday) at the VMC office.

