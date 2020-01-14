MP demands lifting of Section 144

In response to the extension of prohibitory orders under Section 144 (2) in the city, MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has written a letter to the Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao seeking lifting of the orders and action against the officials who mistreated protesters recently.

Mr. Srinivas posted the letter on his official twitter account on Tuesday. “Proclaiming orders of Section 144 are unwarranted, abuse of law and irrational and I strongly condemn such unlawful, illegal and void orders and they are liable to be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

“The people have a right to speak their views and express their feelings but freedom of speech and expression of rights are infringed due to the said orders. The Section 144 cannot be used to suppress the legitimate expression of opinion or grievance. You may kindly inform the reasons and also furnish the substantial material for proclaiming the orders and also take stringent action against the police who mistreated women at the mahila rally,” Mr. Srinivas said.

He also alleged that women protests were confined in police stations up to 7 pm and were forced to reveal their caste before they were released.

“I myself witnessed the high-handedness and brutal acts of the police at police stations. I expect that you extend an unconditional apology to the people of the city and to the victim women,” he wrote.