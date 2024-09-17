MP D. Prasada Rao launches PM Modi’s birthday celebrations in Chittoor

Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his global leadership, attributing it to his visionary approach that positioned India as a significant player in international politics.

As the chief guest of Modi’s 74th birthday celebrations at Nagayya Kalakshetram here on Tuesday, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of the district, Mr. Rao observed lauded the Prime Minister for uplifting the underprivileged and the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Highlighting the global recognition of Modi’s developmental and welfare initiatives, the Chittoor MP urged students to draw inspiration from his leadership. Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, former mayor Hemalatha, BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivasulu, Chittibabu, and enthusiastic supporters from across the district participated in the celebration.

