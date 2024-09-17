ADVERTISEMENT

MP D. Prasada Rao launches PM Modi’s birthday celebrations in Chittoor

Published - September 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

MP D. Prasada Rao inaugurating the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nagaiah Kalakshetram in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his global leadership, attributing it to his visionary approach that positioned India as a significant player in international politics.

As the chief guest of Modi’s 74th birthday celebrations at Nagayya Kalakshetram here on Tuesday, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of the district, Mr. Rao observed lauded the Prime Minister for uplifting the underprivileged and the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Highlighting the global recognition of Modi’s developmental and welfare initiatives, the Chittoor MP urged students to draw inspiration from his leadership. Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, former mayor Hemalatha, BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivasulu, Chittibabu, and enthusiastic supporters from across the district participated in the celebration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US