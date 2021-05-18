MP breached all barriers of decency: Sajjala

‘Naidu fears probe will expose his role in conspiracy to destabilise govt.’

YSRCP MP from Narsapuram K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has been indulging an anti-party activities for the last 14 months, and his utterances are meant to create disaffection against the State government, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs).

The party had already given a representation to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to disqualify the MP, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media here on Tuesday.

Mr. Raju had breached all barriers of decency in public affairs and his conduct in recent months attracted public ire, he added.

“It is unfortunate that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu is crying foul against the State for acting against Mr. Raju. The TDP chief had used IPC Section 124 brazenly when he was the Chief Minister. In fact, he had used the sedition charges to settle political scores against the Telangana Chief Minister and a group of advocates in Guntur,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Stating that law would take its own course, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the investigation was under the direction of the CID. The medical board was constituted by the High Court and its findings were conclusive proof that Mr. Raju was not subjected to any custodial torture, he said.

Mr. Naidu was crying hoarse about the police action, fearing that the investigation would expose his role in the criminal conspiracy to destabilise the YSRCP government.