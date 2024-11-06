 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP Avinash Reddy seeks four-laning of Kadapa-Muddanur stretch of NH 716 in Andhra Pradesh

He highlights that the unusually high number of commercial vehicles using this stretch posed risks of accident for communters and thus sought a four-lane road

Published - November 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy has appealed to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to widen and strengthen the existing two-lane paved shoulder in the Kadapa-Muddanur stretch of NH 716 to a four-lane road.

Dubbing the Renigunta-Muddanur Road (NH 716) passing through Kadapa as the ‘most important’ road passing through commercial towns like Kodur, Rajampeta, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Yerraguntla, Chilamakur and Muddanur in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy highlighted the scores of Kadapa slab units and several cement plants, besides the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in this stretch.

The MP also highlighted that the unusually high number of commercial vehicles using this stretch posed risks of accident for communters and thus sought a four-lane road. Recalling that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had already approved four-laning the 130-km stretch between Renigunta and Kadapa for a distance of 130 km, Mr. Reddy wanted it to be extended to the Kadapa-Muddanur stretch, which he said would generate a substantial income of ₹3 crore per month through toll collection.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.