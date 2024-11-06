MP Avinash Reddy seeks four-laning of Kadapa-Muddanur stretch of NH 716 in Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy has appealed to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to widen and strengthen the existing two-lane paved shoulder in the Kadapa-Muddanur stretch of NH 716 to a four-lane road.

Dubbing the Renigunta-Muddanur Road (NH 716) passing through Kadapa as the ‘most important’ road passing through commercial towns like Kodur, Rajampeta, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Yerraguntla, Chilamakur and Muddanur in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy highlighted the scores of Kadapa slab units and several cement plants, besides the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in this stretch.

The MP also highlighted that the unusually high number of commercial vehicles using this stretch posed risks of accident for communters and thus sought a four-lane road. Recalling that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had already approved four-laning the 130-km stretch between Renigunta and Kadapa for a distance of 130 km, Mr. Reddy wanted it to be extended to the Kadapa-Muddanur stretch, which he said would generate a substantial income of ₹3 crore per month through toll collection.