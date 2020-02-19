MP appeals to senior citizensto make use of Kanti Velugu scheme

CHITTOOR

19 February 2020 01:16 IST

N. Reddappa launched the third phase at Satyanarayana Puram

Chittoor Lok Sabha MP N. Reddappa on Tuesday sought the senior citizens to make use of the third phase of the YSR Kanti Velugu, for which the district administration is fully geared up to extend the eye care facilities, apart from distributing the spectacles and undertaking surgeries when required.

Launching the third phase of the programme at the Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendram (MAK) at Satyanarayana Puram locality here, the MP said as many as 9,000 elderly persons were targeted for the third phase, which is exclusively meant for them.

Advertising

Advertising

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) D. Penchalaiah said that the first and second phase of the programme were a hit with the school children. “As many as 9,700 students were identified as having eye-related problems. Of them, 5,000 were given spectacles and the remaining will be covered in a few weeks,” he said.

The third phase is being taken up as a pilot project, covering one mandal in each of the fourteen assembly constituencies, and other mandals will be covered in phased manner.

Rashtriya Bala Swastha Karyakram district coordinator A. Sudarsan said that special teams were formed to regularly visit the schools and identify the students with ailments. He urged teachers to identify students having eye-related issues or malnutrition and any other serious debilities.