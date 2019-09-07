Move to shift Capital at this stage is ridiculous: Pawan

JSP president Pawan Kalyan has said that the “move” to shift the Capital city out of Amaravati is highly objectionable as ₹7,000 crore has already been invested on it.

“I welcome any action that aims at undoing the wrongs allegedly made by the TDP government. But I will oppose any move to relocate what is touted to be the people’s dream Capital,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan told the media at Dindi in East Godavari district on the sidelines of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Friday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the JSP favoured construction of a “green Capital,” which would be in sync with the environment.

“We had protested against invoking the Land Acquisition Act. But we will never back the proposal to shift the Capital itself, whatever be its shortcomings,” he said.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana had spoken as if he were the Chief Minister, the JSP president said.

“However, in the absence of any clarification from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the comments made by Mr. Satyanarayana will have to be treated as those of the government. It is absurd to think of relocating the Capital city at this juncture,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Mr. Satyanarayana was the first person to openly endorse the idea of bifurcating the State, Mr. Pawan said, and added that going by his statements, the Minister appeared to be preparing the people’s mind for relocation of the Capital city.

Asked to comment on the performance of 100 days’ rule of the YSRCP government, the JSP chief said he would share his views soon as a committee was studying the ruling party’s promises and the manner of their implementation.

Addressing the PAC meeting earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the JSP was ridiculed for garnering just six percent of the votes in 2019 elections but people believed in its policies and there was ample scope for bouncing back.

Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, and Polit Bureau members P. Rama Mohana Rao and Arham Khan were among those present.