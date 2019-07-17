Move to set up camp office for TTD chief at Tadepalli opposed

The move to set up a camp office for TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy at Tadepalli in the Capital region of Amavarati is snowballing into a major controversy.

The news that arrangements are under way for setting up a camp office in the State capital has not go well with the people criticising the move.

The social media is agog with stories that attempts are begin made to depute six TTD personnel, including a superintendent, two junior assistants with computer knowledge, one assistant / shroff, and two attendants, in addition to construction of a big office room for the chairman. BJP State spokesperson and former member-trustee G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who was first to openly react, on Tuesday said his party opposed the move as it cannot remain mute spectator to the “indiscriminate squandering of public money.”

“The chairman has nothing to do with the day-to-day administration of the TTD, which has three senior IAS officers and, hence, the proposal should be immediately dropped,” he said.

‘It’s in devotees’ interest’

Meanwhile, Mr. Subba Reddy maintained that the decision was being taken in the larger interest of the devotees. Addressing the media, he said instructions had been issued to scrap the L1, L2 and L3 systems in the VIP darshan.

In reply to a question, he said the officials had also been asked to explore the feasibility of re-introducing the Archana Anantara Darshan (AAD) if it suited the present circumstances.