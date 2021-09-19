Move to reunite mentally ill people with families

VIJAYAWADA

Recognising the need to address the growing problem of mentally ill destitutes wandering in streets, unfed, uncared for and some of them even unclothed, social activist B. Ramakrishnam Raju, in collaboration with NGO Annam Seva Foundation, has set on the task of reaching out to such people to get them treated and reunite with their families, in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district.

Two mentally ill persons were admitted in the Government hospital, Visakhapatnam, for treatment after presenting them in the One Town police station and completing the procedural formalities with the help of the DSP Veeranjaneya Reddy and Inspector Krishna Bhagwan at Bhimavaram.

“A large number of mentally ill persons, many of them patients of schizophrenia, roam aimlessly in the streets unmindful of their degrading condition. If medically treated, many of them can be cured and reunited with their families. But for few NGOs across the country, there is utter lack of concern and action from the governments,” said Mr. Ramakrishnam Raju.

