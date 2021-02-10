Move to privatise VSP has tacit support of CM, alleges TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 February 2021 01:13 IST

‘YSRCP leaders issuing statements only to mislead people’

TDP North Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna has alleged that the Centre’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has the tacit support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is the reason why the Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy are not talking against the decision, he alleged.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkanna wondered as to why the Chief Minister was silent on the issue so far. He recalled that the representatives of POSCO, the South Korean steel company, had met the Chief Minister in the past and held discussions with him. The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP leaders were issuing statements, opposing the Centre’s decision, only to mislead people.

He also alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was busy with the identification of land in Visakhapatnam for taking forward the three capitals proposal of the State government.

TDP leader and former MLA Palla Srinivas demanded that those in the ruling party quit their posts and join the agitation for the VSP.

TDP leader Sanapala Panduranga Rao was present.