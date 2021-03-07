Move to privatise VSP brought rival parties on same platform, says CPI(M)

‘Steel plant issue will influence voters in GVMC polls’

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu has said that the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which was achieved after prolonged struggles, has brought rival political parties on the same platform in the fight against the BJP government.

Describing it as a positive development, Mr. Madhu said that the VSP issue would influence the decision of voters in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls. He said that the CPI(M) was contesting on its own in 19 wards in the GVMC and expressed confidence that the party nominees would win a good number of seats and give a tough fight to others.

He alleged that the Union government has hastened the process of privatisation after coming to power for the second consecutive time. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to hold a meeting on Niti Aayog on February 9 on the privatisation of the remaining public sector units (PSUs) in different States. The CPI(M) would oppose it tooth and nail and called upon all parties to stand united against privatisation of PSUs as they had done in the case of the VSP, Mr. Madhu said.

He said that the BJP government has done grave injustice to the State by failing to fulfil the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. These include failure to implement Special Category Status (SCS), special package to the backward districts in north Andhra and Rayalaseema, operationalisation of the new railway zone and the Kadapa Steel Plant.

Mr. Madhu alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were forcing the candidates of other parties to withdraw from contest with threats and inducements. He warned that it would backfire on the YSRCP as sympathisers of that party were also not happy as it deprives them of the chance to vote.

Party leader V.S. Padmanabha Raju was present.