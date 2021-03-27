Move to introduce pre-paid meters in all State govt. offices

VIJAYAWADA

27 March 2021 04:37 IST

‘2% of cost of meter will be collected every month’

The government on Friday issued orders for replacement of the existing electricity meters with pre-paid meters in all the government offices, panchayat raj institutions, urban local bodies and public sector offices by March 2022.

The Union government had requested the State government to install pre-paid/ smart prepaid meters in government departments, companies, urban local bodies, panchayat raj institutions, etc., by March 2022 as a pre-condition to release Tranche-II payment under liquidity infusion scheme for Andhra Pradesh under Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan Scheme. A GO released to this effect on Friday directed the Chairpersons and Managing Directors of the power distribution companies (APSPDCL, APEPDCL, APCPDCL) at Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to do the needful and said that they were permitted to collect 2% of the cost of the meter every month as part of the electricity bill.

