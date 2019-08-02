Andhra Pradesh

‘Move’ to hike retirement age of professors opposed

more-in

AISF says move will hit chances of those who completed PhDs

Alleging that the government was trying to increase the retirement age of professors in universities from 62 to 65 years, the AISF has protested at Sri Krishnadevaraya University and JNTUA on Friday.

Addressing the protesters, AISF district president K. Tulasiram criticised the government for trying to increase the retirement age and added if the retirement age is increased a large number of people who have completed PhDs would suffer.

The protesters demanded that the government immediately fill the vacant posts in the universities and that universities must get higher budget allocations. They have also demanded increasing the stipend for research scholars and added that the State government must reject privatisation of universities.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 1:18:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/move-to-hike-retirement-age-of-professors-opposed/article28801555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY