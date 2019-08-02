‘Move’ to hike retirement age of professors opposed

Alleging that the government was trying to increase the retirement age of professors in universities from 62 to 65 years, the AISF has protested at Sri Krishnadevaraya University and JNTUA on Friday.

Addressing the protesters, AISF district president K. Tulasiram criticised the government for trying to increase the retirement age and added if the retirement age is increased a large number of people who have completed PhDs would suffer.

The protesters demanded that the government immediately fill the vacant posts in the universities and that universities must get higher budget allocations. They have also demanded increasing the stipend for research scholars and added that the State government must reject privatisation of universities.