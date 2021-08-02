Move to enrol vulnerable tribal children in schools

They inhabit isolated, remote areas in small and scattered hamlets

The Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS) has embarked on a drive to bring children belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) into the school fold.

To enrol students from this group in the exclusive 10 PVTG schools with a capacity to accommodate 640 students in each of them, the Society secretary K. Srikanth Prabhakar has kicked off a campaign, going around their remote habitations and educating the elders and children on the several benefits of enrolling at these chools.

He distributes brochures which speak in detail about the benefits the students are given such as cosmetic allowance, school kits under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, the financial assistance under Amma Vodi, vocational education, skill development, yoga, the chance to explore new ideas in the Centrally-sponsored Atal Tinkering Labs, training in self-defence techniques and coaching in English-speaking skills.

A plan was drawn and groups were formed among principals and teachers to organise awareness programmes at public places in strict adherence to COVID protocols. Mr. Prabhakar claimed tremendous response to the campaign. Realising that some of them were unable to utilise the opportunities due to non-availability of Aadhaar cards, Mr. Prabhakar organised Aadhaar camps at Somasila, Buchireddipalem, Kavali, Sarvepalli, Kodavaluru ST Yanadi Colony in Chejerla village and Gollapudi ST Colony among a few other places on Saturday and Sunday.

“The objective of these camps is to pave the way for the seamless admission of these children to schools,” he said.

The PVTGs constitute the most vulnerable section among tribals who inhabit isolated, remote and difficult areas in small and scattered hamlets. “We are hopeful that the government interventions will soon have a visible impact on their social and economic lives leading to an improved life,” he said.