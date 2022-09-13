Move to enrol out-of-school children in schools in A.P.

Unicef app to be used for the purpose in a few districts initially

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 13, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday urged the officials to identify, track and mainstream the children who were out of school in the State.

Addressing a meeting of the Alternative Schooling (AlS) coordinators and Management Information System (MIS) coordinators from across the State, in collaboration with UNICEF, he directed the officials to identify children above five years in every village and enrol them in schools.

He said in a pilot initiative, the coordinators would use Out of School Children (OSC) app designed by the UNICEF, for enrolment of out-of-school children in schools in Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam and Anantapur districts which would be replicated in every district across the State from next academic year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also released a children’s story book brought out by the Samagra Shiksha and School Education Department, comprising 100 audio stories on life skills in English and Telugu languages.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

B. Srinivasa Rao from Samagra Shiksha, UNICEF educational specialists Ganesh Nigam and Seshagiri Madhusudan and UNICEF consultant T. Sudarshan were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
education
school
students

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app