Move to enrol out-of-school children in schools in A.P.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday urged the officials to identify, track and mainstream the children who were out of school in the State.

Addressing a meeting of the Alternative Schooling (AlS) coordinators and Management Information System (MIS) coordinators from across the State, in collaboration with UNICEF, he directed the officials to identify children above five years in every village and enrol them in schools.

He said in a pilot initiative, the coordinators would use Out of School Children (OSC) app designed by the UNICEF, for enrolment of out-of-school children in schools in Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam and Anantapur districts which would be replicated in every district across the State from next academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also released a children’s story book brought out by the Samagra Shiksha and School Education Department, comprising 100 audio stories on life skills in English and Telugu languages.

B. Srinivasa Rao from Samagra Shiksha, UNICEF educational specialists Ganesh Nigam and Seshagiri Madhusudan and UNICEF consultant T. Sudarshan were also present.