Move to develop secondary food processing units hailed

25 June 2021 23:41 IST

‘It will ensure remunerative price to the farmers’ produce’

The Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Policy 2020-25 intends to develop secondary food processing ready-to-operate plug & play units in each parliamentary constituency and the proposed 42 product-specific units would create a continuous demand for the farmers’ produce, good sale price and adequate raw material for the industry, L. Sridhar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, AP Food Processing Society, said on Friday.

Speaking at an awareness session on ‘Food Processing Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh: Establishment of Secondary Food Processing Units’ organised by the State chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the virtual mode, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said establishment of these units would help in building the required backward and forward integration and ensure remunerative price to the farmers’ produce.

“The secondary food processing units are identified based on the availability of local raw material,” he explained.

Win-win situation

Society’s COO Bharath Thota said the move would create an ecosystem for value addition to various food products. It would create a win-win situation for the industry and for the government to accelerate growth in the food processing sector.

Convener, primary sector panel, CII-Andhra Pradesh, P. Venkat Ram Reddy, highlighted the strength of Andhra Pradesh for the prospective investors.

Seventy delegates representing the food processing industry participated and sought clarifications on various technical aspects of running the secondary food processing units. Chairman, CII-Vijayawada Zone, S. Narendra Kumar, participated in the session.