Move to allot part of agri research station’s lands to college opposed

It will affect farming community, protesting members say

The Rayalaseema Saguniti Sadhana Samithi on Sunday resolved to launch a massive agitation to protect the lands belonging to the Regional Agricultural Research Station at Nandyal and demanded that the government immediately withdraw G.O. 341, as per which, 50 out of the research station’s 106 acres would be given away for the construction of a medical college.

The institution had got international repute for developing several seed varieties over the years and has been playing a very supportive role for the farmers of the Rayalaseema region.

Those opposing the move say that the research, which involves growing of different types of seeds, can be carried out in only areas which have favourable conditions. Allotting a part of its land for a college would limit their research, the samithi members said.

Samithi president Bojja Dasaradharami Reddy, along with farmers, met Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy on Sunday evening requesting him to prevail upon the government to protect the Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University’s lands. Its members expressed their desire to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also to explain the loss the farming community would suffer if the research station lands are alienated.

The samithi members are to tour all villages in Nandyal parliamentary constituency and seek alms in a bid to send out a message to the government to acquire or buy alternative site for the proposed medical college. They have also decided to organise a ‘Nandyal blockade’ along with farmers of the Nandyal parliamentary constituency area to highlight the issues underlying the move.

Meeting to be held

Farmers will meet other officials from the region requesting them to prevail upon the Chief Minister to withdraw the proposal. An all-party meeting will also be organised at Amaravati on the topic, he added.