Move on SEC to strengthen system: Ambati

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Friday took exception to criticism by the TDP on the government decision to reduce the term of the State Election Commissioner. Asserting that the issue was a policy decision, he wondered as to what objection would the TDP leaders have against it.

He said there was a need to strengthen the State Election Commission, adding that democracy would collapse if the SEC behaved in a “partisan” way. The MLA said the decision was not aimed at targeting individuals, but was meant to cleanse a ‘system’. Informing that the Governor had approved the move, he asserted that the new SEC would have the right to call for elections.

He said the decision was well within the jurisdiction of Constitutional framework and said it was part of election reforms ushered in by the YSRCP government in the State.

Referring to the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to the Governor on the issue, he said there was no reason for the TDP or other parties to raise such a hue and cry over the matter. Pointing to the fact that the Governor had approved the ordinance reducing the SEC’s term to three years, Mr. Rambabu said the issue was pertaining to the State and why would Centre intervene in it.