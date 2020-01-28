Move on Council abolition a hasty one, says Ganta

Former Minister and TDP MLA of Visakha North Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the State government took the decision to abolish the Legislative Council out of anger as the Council referred the two Bills on decentralisation and repeal of CRDA to the select committee.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting with leaders in his constituency on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, “The Council was revived by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy after a lot of thought and now his son decided to abolish it just because a couple Bills passed by the Assembly have not been approved by it.”

He also said the process of dissolving it time consuming. “There are many such requests pending with Parliament and AP will not be given priority,” he said. In the long run, the YSR Congress would have anyway got its majority in the Council and in such a case, the move was a hasty one.

Refuting the allegations made by the YSRCP that the TDP had put pressure on the Chairman of the Council, Mohammed Ahmed Shariff, to refer the Bills to the select committee, he said, “The Chairman has acted according to democratic norms.”

Capital shift

About the move to shift the Capital, he said that there was uncertainty over it and the exact time cannot be specified. Moreover, the court also has cautioned the government on it.

He, however, pointed out that the TDP leaders of North Coastal Andhra welcomed the idea of establishing the Executive capital in Vizag, but the final decision rests with the party high-command.