MoUs signed at GIS summit translating into reality, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

November 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 29 (Wednesday) virtually inaugurated and laid stone for a slew of food processing and industrial units worth ₹1,100 crore from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam were translating into reality.

Out of the 386 MoUs signed at the GIS in March 2023 to bring in ₹13 lakh crore investment and with a potential to give employment to 6 lakh persons, 33 units started functioning, and works relating to 94 were in full swing, while works on other industries were in preliminary stage, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the last more than four years, 130 large and mega industries have come up across the State with an investment of ₹69,000 crore, providing employment to 86,000 persons,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “With periodical reviews under the aegis of the Chief Secretary and with the proactive role of the officials, we have been able to achieve this collectively. Let’s continue the same tempo henceforth.”

Special focus was on the industrial sector. The officials should keep this in mind and extend their cooperation to the investors. The district Collectors should handhold the investors and entrepreneurs, extending them cooperation at every step, he said.

“It is noteworthy that 1.88 lakh new MSMEs have come up in the State providing employment to 12.62 lakh persons,” he said, adding that the official machinery stood by the MSMEs even during the pandemic times, and the officials should continue the momentum.

Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Agriculture and Food Processing Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.