Andhra Pradesh

Mountaineer seeks State support to summit Everest

Mountaineer Mukkara Purushottam of Anantapur has sought government support for the completion of his target to complete the seven summits challenge.

Mr. Purushotham of a weavers family in Dharmavaram in Anantapur met Adviser to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at Tadepalli on Thursday along with Devanga Corporation chairman Beekara Surendra.

According to a release, Mr. Surendra said Purushotham completed three of the seven summits so far, including Mt. Elbrus in Russia. He said Purushotham displayed the photograph of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Mt. Elbrus summit and base camp of Mt. Everest and is looking for government help to summit Mt. Everest.

Mr. Sajjala said that government would support Mr. Purushotham.


