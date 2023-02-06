ADVERTISEMENT

Mountaineer Aasha Malviya meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

February 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The young woman is currently on a nationwide bicycle tour spreading awareness on women’s empowerment

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulating mountaineer Aasha Malviya on her achievements, during a brief interaction at his camp office on Monday.

Mountaineer Aasha Malviya, currently on a nationwide bicycle tour to spread awareness on women’s safety and empowerment, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday.

Congratulating Ms. Malviya on her accomplishments, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a cash incentive of ₹10 lakh for her and wished her all the best in her endeavours.

A resident of Nataram village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, Ms. Malviya told the Chief Minister that she began her bicycle tour on November 1 , 2022, in Bhopal and entered Andhra Pradesh in Tirupati. So far, she has covered 8,000 km.

Ms. Malviya hailed the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister for women’s welfare, especially the DISHA mobile app, and thanked him for announcing the cash incentive for her. Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Poonam Malakondaiah, and other officers were present.

