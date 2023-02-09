MoU signed to provide ragi malt to schoolchildren

February 09, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated February 10, 2023 12:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Education Department and Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust to serve ragi malt to schoolchildren thrice a week from March 2 as part of Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State government was spending ₹1,700 crore for implementing Goru Muddha scheme alone and that including ragi malt in the menu was to address iron and calcium deficiency among schoolchildren.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that around ₹86 crore would be spent to supply ragi malt to schoolchildren as part of the scheme. The trust would supply ragi flour and jaggery required for preparing ragi malt for three years, which would cost around ₹42 crore, he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh was the only state in the country to implement mid-day meals schemes so effectively.

The Chief Minister said that Goru Muddha scheme was launched almost three years ago to provide quality and nutritious food to students. During the previous government, only ₹600 crore was spent on mid-day meals, but now the expenditure was three times as much. He thanked representatives of Sathya Sai Central Trust for collaborating with the State government for the programme.

Highlighting the initiatives in the education sector, the Chief Minister said that implementation of schemes such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu in schools, Vidya Kanuka introduction of English medium, CBSE syllabus, bilingual textbooks, subject-teacher concept from Class III, distribution of tabs for Class VIII students, providing Byju’s content and installation of Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) at 30,230 classrooms to provide digital education could be regarded as revolutionary changes.

The government was also implementing Vidya Deevena, 100% fee reimbursement and accommodation up to ₹20,000 for those pursuing higher education. The amount is being credited to the account of the student’s mother, he said.

Under the Videsi Vidya Deevena scheme, the government was providing up to ₹1.25 crore to those from SC, ST, BC and minorities communities who secured seats in 21 different departments or courses in the world’s top 50 colleges. He also said that the government would launch the Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa scheme on Friday. Only those brides and grooms with Class X certificates would be eligible under the scheme.

Sri Sathya Sai Managing Trustee Ratnakar hailed the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister in the education sector. The trust was implementing several programmes drawing inspiration from Sathya Sai Baba, he said.

Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, APEWIDC MD CN Diwan Reddy, Mid-Day Meals Director Nidhi Meena, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basant Kumar, other higher officials and Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust representatives were present.