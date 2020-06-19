MoU signed for manufacturing cattle vaccine

The Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL) and IGY Immunologix India Private Limited signed an MoU for manufacturing vaccines for cattle afflicted with various diseases. It is a Public-Private Partnership project targeted to be launched next year.

APCARL CEO M. Srinivasa Rao and IGY Immunologix promoter Adinarayana Reddy signed the pact in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries) Poonam Malakondaiah at the CM camp office at Tadepalli.

According to an official release, the State government will create the necessary infrastructure and M/s IGY will invest about ₹50 crore in the joint venture, which is expected to provide employment to 100 veterinarians and other staff.

The government has plans to export the vaccines after meeting the local requirement and transform it into a vaccine manufacturer of international repute over a period of time.