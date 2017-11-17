MoU for space science centre in Anantapur

CANEUS International, a well-known organisation in satellite and space technology, on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement in Bengaluru with the A.P.-Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) and the A.P. State Skills Development Corporation (AP-SSDC) for establishing a Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences and Technologies for Development (CoE4SSTD) in Anantapur district.

The MoU was signed by CANEUS Chairman Milind Pimprikar and EDB Chief Executive Officer J. Krishna Kishore in the presence of Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and senior officials of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Ms. Pippo was the chief guest.

UNOOSA is the United Nations office responsible for promoting international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space and CANEUS is a Canada-based non-profit organisation of professionals serving the needs of aeronautics, space and defence communities by fostering the development of micro-nano technologies for aerospace and defence applications. CANEUS is setting up a facility for manufacturing small satellites in Nagpur and will be establishing a similar institution at Hindupur on 60 acres.

It will provide the much-needed fillip for aerospace and defence ecosystem in Anantapur and generate 500 highly skilled jobs and over 1,000 indirect jobs.