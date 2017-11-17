Andhra Pradesh

MoU for space science centre in Anantapur

Canadian firm to set up centre

CANEUS International, a well-known organisation in satellite and space technology, on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement in Bengaluru with the A.P.-Economic Development Board (AP-EDB) and the A.P. State Skills Development Corporation (AP-SSDC) for establishing a Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences and Technologies for Development (CoE4SSTD) in Anantapur district.

The MoU was signed by CANEUS Chairman Milind Pimprikar and EDB Chief Executive Officer J. Krishna Kishore in the presence of Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and senior officials of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Ms. Pippo was the chief guest.

UNOOSA is the United Nations office responsible for promoting international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space and CANEUS is a Canada-based non-profit organisation of professionals serving the needs of aeronautics, space and defence communities by fostering the development of micro-nano technologies for aerospace and defence applications. CANEUS is setting up a facility for manufacturing small satellites in Nagpur and will be establishing a similar institution at Hindupur on 60 acres.

It will provide the much-needed fillip for aerospace and defence ecosystem in Anantapur and generate 500 highly skilled jobs and over 1,000 indirect jobs.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:53:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mou-for-space-science-centre-in-anantapur/article20493577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY