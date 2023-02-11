Motupalli’s past glory should be restored: Justice Chelameswar

February 11, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - ONGOLE

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, former Supreme Court judge has underscored the need for concerted efforts by Indologists and officials for reviving the past glory of an international port town of Motupalli, near here.

He was speaking after releasing a book titled ‘Manan Marachina Motupalli’ brought out by the Motupalli Heritage Society in the premises of the Veerabhadra Temple there on Friday.

It was a port of call from the Satavahana to Qutub Shahi periods. Its flourishing trade during the Kakatiya Reddy and Vijayanagara periods had been attested by the archaeological, literary and epigraphical evidences, he pointed out.