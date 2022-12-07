Motorists face a hard time owing to traffic curbs imposed for YSRCP’s ‘Jayaho BC’ conclave in Vijayawada

December 07, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People living in Guntur, Bapatla, Krishna and NTR districts endured severe inconvenience owing to the traffic restrictions and diversions imposed in and around Vijayawada in view of the ‘Jayaho BC’ conclave organised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on December 7 (Wednesday).

Traffic was diverted at G. Konduru, Mylavaram, Hanuman Junction, Ibrahimpatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Tenali, Vemuru, Medarametla, Nadikudi, Pidiguralla and other places in the neighbouring districts between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The police diverted the traffic and put restrictions on the movement of vehicles on many roads and junctions to provide security to the VIPs attending the meeting. Traffic crubs were put on M.G. Road (Bandar Road), BRTS Road, Eluru Road, Krishnalanka Highway, Hyderabad and Khammam National Highways.

People coming to Vijayawada from Khammam, Prakasam, Eluru, West Godavari, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and NTR Districts were caught in traffic congestions. Many transport and heavy vehicles were stopped on the highways to prevent traffic congestions in Vijayawada and the neighbouring districts. Vexed with the traffic restrictions, people were seen arguing with the police at many junctions.

More than 1,000 buses and private vehicles which ferried people from various districts to the venue of the conclave were parked on the main and sub-roads, causing severe inconvenience to the residents.

Roads closed

The police closed M.G. Road from Benz Circle to Police Control Room, Eluru Road (Seetarampuram Singal) to RTA Junction, Sikhamani Centre to Chuttugunta Junction.

“This is the second time that the police imposed traffic restrictions which resulted in congestions on the roads in Vijayawada, Guntur and NTR Districts recently. Vehicles were struck on the road owing to traffic diversions just a few days ago,” said Shashank, a motorist at the NTR Circle.

The police diverted the traffic since the dawn from Police Control Room, Eluru Locks, BRTS Road, Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu Ring Road, Swathi Centre, Tadigadapa 100 Feet Road, Enikepadu and other junctions.

“During such programmes and the VVIP visits, air transportation can be arranged from Gannavaram airport to the venue. The flyovers can also be used for VIP vehicles to prevent traffic jams. These traffic restrictions put the commoners into inconvenience,” said Tejaswi, an engineering student.

A private school teacher, Venkateswara Rao, said that the movement of ambulances coming from Guntur, Machilipatnam, Khammam, Jaggaiahpeta towards Vijayawada were hit due to traffic diversions. Many water tankers, milk vans and other goods transport vehicles were also stopped due to restrictions, he said.

“The police put up barricades, ropes and iron stands to divert vehicles on many roads on Wednesday. Lakhs of people suffered due to the traffic restrictions,” said Sambaiah, a daily wager.