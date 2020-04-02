Motorcyclists too will not be allowed to cross borders, says Andhra Deputy CM

The lockdown will be intensified very soon in such a manner that even two-wheeler riders will be prohibited from crossing the inter-district and inter-State borders.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, during a review meeting with the district officials, made an announcement to this effect, which will have a serious impact on Chittoor district, which shares border with Tamil Nadu as well as Karnataka, not to speak of Anantapur, Kadapa and Nellore districts in the State.

Plea to Muslims

The idea is to keep the number of victims and suspects fixed as such movement could alter the figures and upset the government’s plans.

“Samples of the 28 persons in Chittoor district who returned from the Nizamuddin Jamaat congregation have been collected and tested, of which five tested positive,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said, adding that their family members had been sent to quarantine. While 1,610 beds were ready in Tirupati, another 2,000 would be readied in the Chittoor, Kuppam and Madanapalle areas. He appealed to Muslims not to visit mosques understanding the gravity of the situation and hold their prayers at home. Apart from Delhi Jamaat, those who attended similar congregations in Chennai and Bengaluru should also be screened, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy insisted, whose total number is pegged at 112.