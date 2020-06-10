Motorcycles with modified silencers seized in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy inspecting the seized two-wheelers along with the modified exhausts, in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar
The Tirupati Urban police on Wednesday seized motorcycles with modified silencers that had over 3,000 cases of traffic violations registered against them.

The motorcycle riders had replaced the factory-fitted silencers with modified ones that emitted a high-decibel noise.

Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy, who visited the traffic police station, inspected the seized vehicles along with the modified silencers which were removed from the vehicles. The SP called for a halt to the process of replacing factory-fitted silencers.

“It is unfortunate that youngsters are resorting to such illegal practices in order to appear cool. It is not just about the sound pollution, but it also changes the vehicle’s speed limit and emissions,” he said.

“Factory-fitted silencers should not be tampered with and anyone violating this rule will face action,” he warned, appealing to parents to keep an eye on their children’s motorcycles and their rash driving habits.

