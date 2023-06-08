ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle yatra to promote book reading concludes

June 08, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau,S. Murali

Manchikanti Venkateswara Reddy during his motorcycle yatra in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Noted writer Manchikanti Venkateswara Reddy from Ongole concluded his State-wide motorcycle yatra on June 8 (Thursday).

The motorcycle yatra was undertaken to sow the seeds for a library movement in Andhra Pradesh, he said. Taking inspiration from Sahitya Akademi awardee Kalipatnam Ramarao, who carved a niche for himself with his Telugu short stories, including Yajnam To Tommidi’.

The yatra flagged was off by Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on May 19 and covered 2,700 km. He passed through cities and towns to rope in like-minded writers and poets for the cause.

Mr. Venkateswara Reddy underscored the need to inculcate an interest in book reading among the new generation. He said that a conference would be held later this month to promote another library movement.

The first library movement was organised by Iyyanki Venkata Ramanayya. There is a need to set up new libraries and give facelifts to existing ones to nurture students’ reading habits. The innate talents of the youth could be brought out by encouraging them to read good books and write stories, he opined.

