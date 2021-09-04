Motorcycle thief nabbed in Prakasam

ONGOLE

04 September 2021 05:38 IST

Prakasam police nabbed a habitual motorcycle lifter and recovered 21 motorcycles worth ₹11 lakh from him in Ongole on Friday.

Police said Dudekula Khaleel(28), a truck cleaner, was nabbed near the North bypass junction by a special team constituted by Ongole Taluka Inspector V. Srinivasa Reddy after a series of vehicles went missing within the police station limits.

Since May, he had decamped with 7 motorcycles in Ongole Taluka Police Station(PS) limits, 2 motorcycles in Ongole One Town, 7 in Guntur’s Kothapeta area, 2 in Mangalagiri Rural PS limits, 1 in Nagarapalem(Guntur) PS limits, 1 motorcycle in Vijayawada Krishnalanka police station limits and 1in Markapur town police limits. Superintendent of Police Malika Garg patted the Ongole Taluka personnel for cracking the tough case swiftly.

