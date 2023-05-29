Motorcycle rally marks four years of Jagan’s rule in A.P.

May 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A huge motorcycle rally was taken out by YSRCP cadre across the city on Monday to mark the completion of four years of the party’s rule in the State under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The rally started from the newly laid Rani Samavai Road in Chintalachenu area abutting APSRTC junction. The city’s road widening and networking project, which remained unaddressed for decades, was taken up by the administrators in the recent months, which was sought to be showcased as a success story during the procession.

Legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy led the motorcycle rally, with cadre shouting “Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan”. The development projects implemented by the government as well as its welfare schemes would ensure the party’s return to power in the upcoming elections, he said.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy dubbed the promises made at the TDP Mahanadu as “hollow rhetoric” and recalled that Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu never had the habit of keeping promises. “On the other hand, our government has fulfilled 98.5% of the promises made in the manifesto, thus standing out as a symbol of credible governance,” he remarked.

MLC Cipai Subramanyam, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and YSRCP city President Palagiri Pratap Reddy participated in the procession.

