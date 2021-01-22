Motorcycle awareness rally on road safety, girl child

A motorcycle rally is being organised by the district unit of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) as part of the ongoing 32nd Road Safety Month celebrations and the Girl Child Day on January 24.

The rally will begin at Gandhi Park near GVMC at 7 a.m. on Sunday. It will pass through Gurudwara, Kancharapalem, NAD, Gajuwaka, Balacheruvu Road, Gantyada and Gangavaram before reaching Yarada. It will continue from there to conclude at Convent Junction via Yarada Hill, Sagara Durga temple, Scindia Junction and Naval Dockyard, according to the YHAI district unit chairman N. Nageswara Rao.

At Yarada Beach, the participants will raise awareness among the public on girl child protection and road safety. The organisers will arrange snacks and meals en-route. Those interested in participating in the rally can contact programme director Vanapalli Ravi Kumar on 9441756400 or district unit president M. Ibrahim on 9440042366.