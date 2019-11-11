Motor engines distributed to 108 families in Edurumondi island

Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry and Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh on Sunday distributed motor engines to 108 families on the Edurumondi island in Nagayalanka mandal of Krishna district.

Assist, an NGO, in collaboration with the Netherlands-based RRDF agency, has sponsored the engines to the families on the island, providing them a critical input to use them both for irrigation and aquaculture purposes.

The sanction of the machinery worth of ₹20 lakh has been distributed is a gesture to improve the economy of the families.

Mr. Balashowry and Mr. Ramesh were explained on various welfare programmes being implemented by the Assist during the interaction with the families on the island.

Assist Director J. Ranga Rao, associated director Giyani and other members conducted an exhibition displaying their activities including housing facility for the families in the islands in Nagayalanka mandal, formation of Self Help Groups and other rural developmental activities.