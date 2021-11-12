Motivational speaker gives pep talk at Bullaya College

Motivational speaker and author Sreedhar Bevara delivering a lecture at Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Motivational speaker and author of two bestselling books Sreedhar Bevara delivered a talk at Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College here on Thursday.

In a highly interactive session, Mr. Sreedhar urged students to improve their presence of mind and logical thinking and spend more time in the library to expand their knowledge.

Mr. Sreedhar, who is also the CEO of BMR Innovations, a global management and technology consulting firm, advised the students to harness four qualities such as manifestation of vision, applying the mind and thought to achieve the vision, a plan to achieve the vision and keep trying till the goal is achieved.

Though there is a stigma that we should not compare ourselves to others, he insisted that one should compare with the best but compete with oneself.

Secretary and Correspondent of the college Dr. G. Madhu Kumar and other staff members and senior faculty members were present.