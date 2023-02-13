ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers’ milk bank opened at GGH-Kakinada to save newborns, promote breastfeeding

February 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KAKINADA

Bank will collect milk from lactating mothers, store and feed it to babies at the hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Krithika Shukla at mothers’ milk bank opened at Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Monday.

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla on Monday inaugurated a mothers’ milk bank, titled Dhaatri Lactation Management Unit, at Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) to save newborns in emergency medical care and promote breastfeeding. 

“It’s the first mothers’ milk bank in Andhra Pradesh. Milk will be collected from lactating mothers and stored in the bank,” said Ms. Krithika. Sushena Health Foundation and Dhaatri Foundation provided ₹50 lakh for the milk bank.

Ms. Krithika said that newborns in need of breast milk were so far being fed artificial milk during treatment at the hospital. The bank would also encourage breastfeeding for the first six months of the baby’s life. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sushena Foundation President Dr. Durga Prasad, Dhaatri Foundation Representative Dr. Santosh Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Shanthi Prabha, Rangarayana Medical College Principal Dr. Narasimha Rao and other doctors were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US